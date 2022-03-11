Simon Rusk calls on Dundee to show fight against Rangers amid selection issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Simon Rusk calls on Dundee to show fight against Rangers amid selection issues

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.11pm
Dundee host Rangers at Dens Park in the Scottish Cup (PA)
Dundee host Rangers at Dens Park in the Scottish Cup (PA)

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk is hopeful their selection issues will ease ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers as he urged his players to show their fighting spirit in adversity.

Dundee were without 10 players for last weekend’s trip to Motherwell and then lost manager Mark McGhee to a positive Covid-19 test before Wednesday’s visit of St Mirren and key defender Lee Ashcroft in the warm-up.

There were some players back from isolation for the last-gasp defeat by Saints, which followed draws with Hibernian and Well.

Ashcroft and others could return for Sunday’s Dens Park clash, but skipper Charlie Adam is unlikely to make it back from his hamstring problem in time to face his former club.

Rusk said: “We are hopeful by the time we get to Sunday we will have two or three bodies back in that haven’t been available recently. That’s a boost for everyone.

“We have a rough idea of what we are going to look like but at the minute you have to be adaptable to change at short notice.”

Rusk had taken a lead role on the training pitch before McGhee’s positive case and was already the key point of contact in the dugout with the manager banned from the touchline.

On McGhee’s situation, the former Stockport boss said: “He’s doing OK. Firstly of course we just want to make sure his health is all right and he is making a speedy recovery.

“The communication has been good and I’m just disappointed for Mark that he has is not about the place because I know he is desperate to get about it as much as he can.

“It’s frustrating but that is the world we are living in just now and we are positive about what we are doing and just need to roll with the punches.

“We have had it tough the last few games, the last two we have had no recognised forward ready to start, we lose our captain and a big influence on the pitch in the warm-up, so it’s not straightforward.

“We have managed to come out of these games with points and weren’t far away from being three undefeated. We have got to have more of an attacking threat but we are getting bodies back and hopefully we can bring that influence into the game. So there is lots to be positive about.

“We are in a period of adversity, we have to stick together and work hard, but we can’t be victims about it. You have always got to be a fighter.”

Rusk hopes the different feel of the cup tie can be a welcome change from the pressures of trying to get off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

“We have got to make the players feel as confident as they can and the cup competition is one where you can forget the terminal aspect of the league campaign, if you like,” he said.

“Hopefully the players get the opportunity to express themselves but of course we want to take that expression into our league games as well because we do need to create and have a little bit more in the last third of the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier