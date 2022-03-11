No new worries for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers have no new injury concerns heading into their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate.

The weekend’s game could come too soon for winger Sam Nicholson, who missed the 2-1 win over Crawley in midweek.

Striker Leon Clarke has been missing through injury for Rovers’ last two league games and will most likely sit out for Harrogate’s visit.

Defender Alfie Kilgour and midfielder Josh Grant both remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Harrogate could travel south with a fully fit squad to choose from.

Winger Simon Power returned from a long-term hamstring issue by making a substitute appearance in Town’s 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool and could start.

Defender Rory McArdle (groin) and midfielder Josh Falkingham (foot) both returned to training this week.

Calum Kavanagh started the game against Hartlepool last week and will be looking to do so again.