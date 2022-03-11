Wycombe to check on fitness of Ryan Tafazolli ahead of meeting with Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe to check on fitness of Ryan Tafazolli ahead of meeting with Rotherham

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.11pm
Wycombe will assess the fitness of defender Ryan Tafazolli (left) ahead of the visit of Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wycombe will assess the fitness of defender Ryan Tafazolli (left) ahead of the visit of Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wycombe will assess Ryan Tafazolli ahead of the visit of table-topping Rotherham.

The defender was taken off in the second half of last weekend’s win at Crewe with a knock to the ear.

Curtis Thompson will also be checked as he has been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks.

Back-to-back wins for the Chairboys have resurrected their play-off hopes after a poor run of form saw them slip down the table.

Rotherham could have Josh Kayode back to boost their striking ranks after a knee issue.

Freddie Ladapo (quad), Will Grigg (hamstring) and Georgie Kelly (calf) are all injured so if Kayode misses out, Michael Smith will be the only fit striker for the league leaders.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is a doubt with a shoulder injury that he aggravated in Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final win at Hartlepool.

Wes Harding missed that game through suspension but is back available.

