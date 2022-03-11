Wycombe to check on fitness of Ryan Tafazolli ahead of meeting with Rotherham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe will assess Ryan Tafazolli ahead of the visit of table-topping Rotherham.

The defender was taken off in the second half of last weekend’s win at Crewe with a knock to the ear.

Curtis Thompson will also be checked as he has been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks.

Back-to-back wins for the Chairboys have resurrected their play-off hopes after a poor run of form saw them slip down the table.

Rotherham could have Josh Kayode back to boost their striking ranks after a knee issue.

Freddie Ladapo (quad), Will Grigg (hamstring) and Georgie Kelly (calf) are all injured so if Kayode misses out, Michael Smith will be the only fit striker for the league leaders.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is a doubt with a shoulder injury that he aggravated in Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final win at Hartlepool.

Wes Harding missed that game through suspension but is back available.