Cardiff almost at full strength for visit of Preston

Cardiff manager Steve Morison will bid to make it three Sky Bet Championship wins in a row with an almost fully-fit squad as the Bluebirds host Preston.

Ryan Wintle, Jordan Hugill, Uche Ikpeazu, Alfie Doughty and Rubin Colwill all featured in the 2-1 win at QPR last time out after recovering from a sickness bug which hit the squad.

Defender Curtis Nelson has returned to training on grass but is not expected to face the Lilywhites.

Isaac Vassell remains a long-term absentee with a leg injury.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe must decide whether to stick with Bambo Diaby at the heart of the defence, with Patrick Bauer and Liam Lindsay set to be available again.

Diaby made his debut in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth when Bauer was out with a hip injury and Lindsay was suspended.

Josh Murphy returned as a substitute against the Cherries following a four-month injury lay-off.

Sean Maguire is expected to miss out again through injury despite returning to training, while Greg Cunningham and Tom Barkhuizen remain on the sidelines.