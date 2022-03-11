Daniel Ballard an injury worry for Millwall ahead of Middlesbrough visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall have a doubt over Daniel Ballard ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Arsenal loanee Ballard limped out of Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Blackburn with a groin problem just three appearances into his return from knee surgery, and although the damage is not thought to be serious, he could miss out.

The defender had got his chance as a result of Shaun Hutchinson’s calf injury, and manager Gary Rowett still has a lengthy casualty list despite striker Benik Afobe’s return from a hamstring issue for the last two games.

Mason Bennett returned as a late substitute in midweek despite Rowett admitting he was not fully fit, while Hutchinson, Luke Freeman, Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Oliver Burke and Ryan Leonard are currently working their way back.

Anfernee Dijksteel could return to the Boro ranks as they attempt to bounce back from Tuesday night’s sobering 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

The central defender missed the game at Bramall Lane through illness, but is expected to be available once again.

However, boss Chris Wilder will not have midfielder Riley McGree at his disposal, with the Australia international having suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Wilder will otherwise have the same squad available to him as midfielder Martin Payero continues his recovery from an ankle problem.