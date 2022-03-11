Daniel Ballard an injury worry for Millwall ahead of Middlesbrough visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Ballard an injury worry for Millwall ahead of Middlesbrough visit

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.27pm
Daniel Ballard is a doubt for Millwall’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough after picking up an injury in midweek (Mike Egerton/PA)
Millwall have a doubt over Daniel Ballard ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Arsenal loanee Ballard limped out of Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Blackburn with a groin problem just three appearances into his return from knee surgery, and although the damage is not thought to be serious, he could miss out.

The defender had got his chance as a result of Shaun Hutchinson’s calf injury, and manager Gary Rowett still has a lengthy casualty list despite striker Benik Afobe’s return from a hamstring issue for the last two games.

Mason Bennett returned as a late substitute in midweek despite Rowett admitting he was not fully fit, while Hutchinson, Luke Freeman, Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Oliver Burke and Ryan Leonard are currently working their way back.

Anfernee Dijksteel could return to the Boro ranks as they attempt to bounce back from Tuesday night’s sobering 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

The central defender missed the game at Bramall Lane through illness, but is expected to be available once again.

However, boss Chris Wilder will not have midfielder Riley McGree at his disposal, with the Australia international having suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Wilder will otherwise have the same squad available to him as midfielder Martin Payero continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

