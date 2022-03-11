Roy Hodgson still relishing challenge of keeping Watford up despite struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson still relishing challenge of keeping Watford up despite struggles

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.31pm
Roy Hodgson saw his Watford side comfortably beaten at Wolves on Thursday (Simon Marper/PA)
Roy Hodgson insists he is still enjoying the challenge of trying to keep Watford in the Premier League but will not be looking for any positives from recent defeats.

The Hornets sit 19th in the table heading into the weekend, with a trip to Southampton to come on Sunday afternoon.

Having won just one of their previous 16 league outings – Hodgson’s sole victory since taking charge in January – Watford’s survival bid continues to flounder.

They conceded three goals in eight minutes in a 4-0 loss at Wolves on Thursday night as Hodgson watched on grimly from the touchline.

But the 74-year-old, who was tempted back into management by the task of avoiding the drop, is still thriving on the challenge.

“Yes, I enjoy it,” he said.

“I enjoy the training and working with the players. I’m not enjoying it tonight (at Wolves) but then that’s part and parcel of it too. But if you’re talking globally, yes I am,

“I came back knowing what was in front of me, I came back feeling that I could do a job for the club and I still feel that.

“But whether or not I can produce what they really want, i.e: the change from being down the bottom and not winning to suddenly winning and shooting up the table – I can’t guarantee that, I can only work towards it but I shall enjoy the work towards it, yes.”

Hodgson has previous for pulling off the seemingly impossible having kept Fulham in the Premier League against the odds in 2010.

With all the experience garnered from a managerial career that began 46 years ago, Hodgson knows that sometimes it is the wrong approach to look for positives from setbacks such as the loss at Molineux.

“It’s hard to say ‘I’m looking for the positives’ and I don’t expect the players to,” he added.

“I will be very surprised to walk into a dressing room with a team that’s lost 4-0 and see any signs of jubilation or positive whatsoever. In fact, I’ll go even further. If that happened, I would crush it.

“I don’t often have a situation where I can take positives from defeats. The positives in my mind are before the game. When I seen the players go on the field, I’m optimistic. I feel that we can do this today, I feel we can get something out of the game. That’s when I see lots of positives.

“When you’ve lost the game 4-0, I don’t know what positives to take really. And I think you’ve got to be careful that you don’t paper over cracks and try desperately to find positives where perhaps there aren’t that many.

“It would have been positive if we’d been totally and utterly outplayed, and they’d have had 27 shots at goal and Ben Foster made eight wonder saves and we win 1-0, that would be very positive.

“You would have been saying ‘you’re lucky, you’re cr*p’ but that would have been positive.”

