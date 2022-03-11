Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient game

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.41pm
Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee has to assess his squad after a gruelling midweek cup tie (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee has to assess his squad after a gruelling midweek cup tie (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee must assess the midweek cup demands on his squad ahead of Leyton Orient’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Pools missed out on a first major cup final appearance at Wembley after being beaten on penalties by Rotherham in a dramatic Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

Loan trio Bryn Morris, Joe White and Jake Hull are all available after being cup-tied on Wednesday.

Defender Neill Byrne returns to league action after missing two games through suspension, while Zaine Francis-Angol has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Richie Wellens takes charge of Leyton Orient for the first time after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday.

The O’s are four points above the relegation zone after going 13 league games without a win.

Wellens will be without a number of players with Dan Happe (knee) and Craig Clay (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tom James (hamstring) and Callum Reilly (groin) look set to remain absent but joint-top goalscorer Aaron Drinan could return after a bout of illness.

