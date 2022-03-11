Patrick Bamford set for long-awaited start for Leeds against Norwich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrick Bamford could make his first start since September in Sunday’s home Premier League game against bottom club Norwich.

Striker Bamford stepped off the bench in Thursday’s 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after recovering from a foot injury, but left-back Junior Firpo will miss out as he waits to learn the full extent of his knee problem.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper (both hamstring) are not ready to return while forward Tyler Roberts will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Norwich will make a late check on full-back Sam Byram ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Byram missed the 3-1 home defeat by Chelsea on Thursday night because of fatigue, while on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour should return having been ineligible against his parent club.

Both defender Christoph Zimmermann and midfielder Mathias Normann have trained normally after coming off at half-time, while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain longer-term absentees.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bamford, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Kenneh.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Byram, Zimmermann, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Rowe.