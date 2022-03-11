Patrick Bamford set for long-awaited start for Leeds against Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Patrick Bamford set for long-awaited start for Leeds against Norwich

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 2.09pm
Patrick Bamford, centre right, made his first appearance in three months against Aston Villa (Tim Goode/PA)
Patrick Bamford, centre right, made his first appearance in three months against Aston Villa (Tim Goode/PA)

Patrick Bamford could make his first start since September in Sunday’s home Premier League game against bottom club Norwich.

Striker Bamford stepped off the bench in Thursday’s 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after recovering from a foot injury, but left-back Junior Firpo will miss out as he waits to learn the full extent of his knee problem.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper (both hamstring) are not ready to return while forward Tyler Roberts will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Norwich will make a late check on full-back Sam Byram ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Byram missed the 3-1 home defeat by Chelsea on Thursday night because of fatigue, while on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour should return having been ineligible against his parent club.

Both defender Christoph Zimmermann and midfielder Mathias Normann have trained normally after coming off at half-time, while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain longer-term absentees.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bamford, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Kenneh.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Byram, Zimmermann, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Rowe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier