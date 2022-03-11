Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle against Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle against Northampton

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 2.33pm
Rod McDonald could return (Leila Coker/PA)
Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle as they take on Northampton on Saturday.

Defender McDonald has not featured since the start of February with a calf issue while forward Dickenson has been nursing a knee injury but both have since returned to full training.

Attacker Gime Toure and defender Kelvin Mellor both remain sidelined but are nearing returns.

Joel Senior remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Striker Chanka Zimba could feature for Northampton as they prepare to travel to Cumbria.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute for Town’s 3-2 win over Tranmere last week after missing over a month of action and could return to action this time around.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby has recently returned to action following injury and will be hoping to start once again.

Striker Josh Eppiah is ruled out with a calf injury.

