Ronaldo, Cavani and Varane return to bolster Manchester United against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane will be available for Manchester United’s crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The Red Devils were without the experienced trio for last weekend’s chastening 4-1 derby loss to Manchester City but are set to be boosted by their returns for the visit of top-four rivals Spurs on Saturday evening.

Luke Shaw remains absent having first tested positive for Covid-19 last week and Scott McTominay is expected to miss out with a calf injury. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has suffered a fresh hamstring injury which will keep him out until the international break.

Sessegnon, who has a long history of similar problems, picked up the problem in Monday’s 5-0 win over Everton.

Oliver Skipp (groin) remains out along with Japhet Tanganga (knee).

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.