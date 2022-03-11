Max Taylor, Paul Downing and Josh Andrews miss out for Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Taylor, Paul Downing and Josh Andrews miss out for Rochdale

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 2.51pm
Rochdale’s Max Taylor is still sidelined (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale’s Max Taylor is still sidelined (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale remain without three players for Saturday’s visit of Barrow in Sky Bet League Two.

Dale have not lost a league game at home since October, a run of nine matches but defender Max Taylor is still sidelined with an ankle issue.

He is not expected to return until April and manager Robbie Stockdale remains without defender Paul Downing and forward Josh Andrews.

Both are “at the back end of their rehab” and could in contention later in the month.

Barrow welcome back loan striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway after a three-match ban.

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper has also been boosted by fit-again forward Jordan Stevens getting some minutes in last weekend’s draw with Walsall.

Barrow’s bid to end a six-game winless run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone must be conducted without Connor Brown.

The defender is set to miss the next six weeks because of a hernia.

