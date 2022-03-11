Hearts have 11 players injured as they head into their cup clash with St Mirren By Press Association March 11 2022, 2.51pm Robbie Neilson has a catalogue of Hearts injuries to deal with (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts have 11 players carrying injuries ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren. Michael Smith remains out with a back injury and John Souttar, Nathaniel Atkinson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin and Alex Cochrane all went off injured against Dundee United last weekend. Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Josh Ginnelly and Peter Haring are among the other players affected and Robbie Neilson will give some players fitness tests on the morning of the game. St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has a full-strength squad to select from for the trip to Tynecastle. Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is available after missing the last two games while self-isolating. Matt Millar is back in contention after missing the last three games through injury, while Conor McCarthy has fully recovered from the ankle knock that forced him off against Ross County last weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee assistant Simon Rusk eyes Scottish Cup ‘lift’ from Rangers clash JIM SPENCE: Dundee United can dare to dream of Scottish Cup glory but Dundee have more than a century-plus curse to worry about Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup Can Raith Rovers prevail in clash with Ramsdens Cup-winning boss Grant Murray?