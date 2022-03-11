Jonathan Grounds ruled out with calf tear as Exeter host Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter will be without Jonathan Grounds for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Salford on Saturday.

The 34-year-old defender scored in City’s 3-1 win over Swindon in midweek but was forced off at half-time with tear in his calf which will keep him out for several weeks.

Striker Jevani Brown also scored after he passed a late fitness test and it remains to be seen whether he can start back-to-back games following his hamstring strain.

Defenders Brandon Cooper and Joe Tomlinson are ruled out with long-term injuries.

Salford will travel south without striker Conor McAleny.

The 29-year-old was brought on at half-time but withdrew just 19 minutes later with an injury and will not be available this weekend.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson are all out through injury.

Gary Bowyer’s side are looking to make it six league games without defeat.