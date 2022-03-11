Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return for Brentford clash with Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford will have Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard available for Saturday’s visit of Burnley.

The duo were forced off with knocks in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Norwich but have been passed fit by boss Thomas Frank.

Bees only absentee will be midfielder Josh Dasilva, who will serve the second match of his three-game suspension for a sending off against Newcastle last month.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is absent with a shin injury which kept him out against Chelsea last weekend.

Midfielder Dale Stephens has returned to training but will also not be involved in London

Forward Matej Vydra (dislocated elbow), Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all still out.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.