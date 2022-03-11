Peterborough goalkeeper Steven Benda remains sidelined by back injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough goalkeeper Steven Benda will be absent once again when Stoke come to town on Saturday.

The on-loan Swansea shot-stopper sustained a back injury in the recent FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

David Cornell has deputised for the previous two Posh games and manager Grant McCann does not expect Benda back until after the international break.

Dan Butler remains out with an ankle injury for the rock-bottom hosts.

Stoke have some injuries to juggle heading into the Weston Homes Stadium encounter.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill says veteran defender Phil Jagielka will be fit after a groin complaint.

Morgan Fox and Liam Moore are set to miss out with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Nick Powell faces six weeks out with a quad complaint and Stoke defender Tommy Smith is a doubt.