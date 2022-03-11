Darren Moore hopeful injury crisis easing as Sheffield Wednesday face Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darren Moore hopeful injury crisis easing as Sheffield Wednesday face Cambridge

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 4.55pm
Darren Moore hopes Sheffield Wednesday’s injury crisis will ease (Richard Sellers/PA)
Darren Moore hopes Sheffield Wednesday's injury crisis will ease (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is hopeful the Owls’ injury crisis is starting to ease as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Lincoln when they face Cambridge at Hillsborough.

Harlee Dean, Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo have all returned to training and will be managed back to full fitness over the coming weeks.

Chey Dunkley played 65 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly with Fleetwood this week as he also nears a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out all year.

Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both pushing to start after returning to the bench last week following their respective injuries.

Cambridge defender James Brophy has shrugged off the injury that saw him limp off in last week’s goalless draw with Shrewsbury, and is set to feature for Mark Bonner’s men.

Liam O’Neil is also available after missing the game due to a stomach bug as Bonner aims to steer his side further away from the relegation zone.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is nearing a return after a knee injury, and Jensen Weir (knee) also remains sidelined.

Harvey Knibbs featured as a substitute last week after shrugging off an ankle injury and will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

