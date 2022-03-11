Darren Moore hopeful injury crisis easing as Sheffield Wednesday face Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is hopeful the Owls’ injury crisis is starting to ease as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Lincoln when they face Cambridge at Hillsborough.

Harlee Dean, Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo have all returned to training and will be managed back to full fitness over the coming weeks.

Chey Dunkley played 65 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly with Fleetwood this week as he also nears a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out all year.

Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are both pushing to start after returning to the bench last week following their respective injuries.

Cambridge defender James Brophy has shrugged off the injury that saw him limp off in last week’s goalless draw with Shrewsbury, and is set to feature for Mark Bonner’s men.

Liam O’Neil is also available after missing the game due to a stomach bug as Bonner aims to steer his side further away from the relegation zone.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is nearing a return after a knee injury, and Jensen Weir (knee) also remains sidelined.

Harvey Knibbs featured as a substitute last week after shrugging off an ankle injury and will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up.