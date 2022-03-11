Ben Godfrey set to return from injury as Everton prepare to entertain Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton duo Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray will return to the squad to face Wolves at home.

Defender Godfrey has not played since a hamstring tear in manager Frank Lampard’s first match over a month ago, while forward Gray is back after two matches out with illness.

Centre-back Michael Keane is fit having played in Monday’s 5-0 defeat at Tottenham while unwell.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo will once again miss out for Wolves with hamstring injuries.

Hoever was brought into the side last weekend to face Crystal Palace after it was confirmed fellow right-back Semedo would be sidelined for a month, but the young Dutchman lasted just 25 minutes before being substituted.

Willy Boly and Jonny made their first Premier League starts this season in Thursday’s win over Watford so Wolves boss Bruno Lage is likely to assess the pair before deciding whether to include them from the off at Goodison Park.

Provisional Everton squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.

Provisional Wolves squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.