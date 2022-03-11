Jonny Hayes to take on coaching role after signing new Aberdeen deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Hayes to take on coaching role after signing new Aberdeen deal

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.17pm
Jonny Hayes is staying with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jonny Hayes is staying with Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jonny Hayes has signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen which will see him launch his coaching career.

The versatile Republic of Ireland international re-joined the Dons from Celtic in the summer of 2020 on a two-year deal

The left-sided player will begin coaching in the club’s youth academy next season.

Hayes, who has scored 35 goals in 284 appearances for Aberdeen, said: “This season has been disappointing so far and it is not where we want to be as a football club, so from a personal point of view I couldn’t leave here when there is still so much to achieve.

“The manager will be looking for a positive reaction from the team over these next three games and working under him will be a new chapter for me in my continual need to learn about the game.

“The club have also been brilliant and have given me a chance to do a bit of coaching within the youth academy which I really appreciate.

“I feel that I owe the club more than the club will ever owe me. They gave me a platform to show what I could do when I was signed from Inverness back in 2012.

“My family love living here. My son is in the pre–youth academy and my daughter loves the area. My wife loves it as well. It has always been a family orientated decision to be here.

“Not just the club, the city itself has been great for me. I always feel that I have got on well with the supporters. They have been brilliant with me throughout.

“I now have a personal relationship with a lot of the fans as well, and other people that I have met at Pittodrie.”

Manager Jim Goodwin is “very pleased” to tie Hayes down.

“He is a fantastic role model for the younger players in the squad, but there is still a real desire there from him to continue improving as a player,” Goodwin added.

“He’s a player who enjoys training every day and clearly wants to make a genuine contribution to the team and to delivering success for Aberdeen.”

