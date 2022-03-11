Season over for Peter Pawlett as Dundee United midfielder requires surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will be without Peter Pawlett for the rest of the season after the midfielder was booked in for Achilles surgery.

Pawlett is expected to return to fitness for pre-season after having an operation next week.

United head coach Tam Courts, whose team host Celtic on Monday night in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, said: “Pete’s had a long-standing issue but has continued to perform to a high standard.

“It’s unfortunate that the pain has become unmanageable but I’m sure he will pick up where he left off and we wish him all the best on his recovery.”

United added that Pawlett had managed his condition for 18 months through “physiotherapy, exercises and training modifications” and was available for 90 per cent of matches over two seasons.

The 31-year-old has made 28 appearances this season but last featured in a goalless draw with St Johnstone on February 5.