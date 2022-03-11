Kyle Walker-Peters urges Southampton to put Newcastle defeat behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kyle Walker-Peters urges Southampton to put Newcastle defeat behind them

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.27pm
Kyle Walker-Peters urged Southampton not to dwell on their midweek defeat ahead of the visit of Watford (Tess Derry/PA)
Kyle Walker-Peters urged Southampton not to dwell on their midweek defeat ahead of the visit of Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Kyle Walker-Peters urged Southampton not to dwell on their midweek defeat to Newcastle ahead of the visit of Watford on Sunday.

Southampton dominated possession but failed to take advantage as they slipped to just their second home defeat of the season following the 2-1 loss that saw the Magpies move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“Really disappointed to end that run we had at home,” Walker-Peters told the club website.

“I think we haven’t lost since September, but that’s the Premier League.

“Both goals are a bit soft, but we can react on Sunday and hopefully we can put it right.”

Watford sit 19th in the table heading into the weekend, and have won just one of their last 16 league outings.

Walker-Peters admitted his side can tighten up at the back and in the final third and urged his side to turn in a dominant performance against the struggling Hornets.

Walker-Peters added: “I think we had the chances to win it (against Newcastle), but we weren’t clinical enough and on the defensive side we need to be a bit more solid.

“I think we need to not get too low. Obviously be disappointed now, but tomorrow a clean slate and we go again on Sunday, because the games are coming fast and we want to climb as high as we can in the table.

“That’s the beauty of football, the games come quick and on Sunday we could all be talking about how well we played and we get a win, so that’s what we’re going to focus on. This game’s done now, we’ll review it tomorrow and put it right on Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier