Emile Smith Rowe set for Arsenal return against Leicester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mikel Arteta expects to have Emile Smith Rowe available for the visit of Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Smith Rowe has not played since February 19 and missed his side’s win at Watford last weekend after he contracted Covid-19.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu will remain sidelined for the match and Arteta would not be drawn into a return date for the defender.

Ricardo Pereira is hoping to return to action for Leicester after missing the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Fellow defender James Justin returned from a similar injury in the midweek Europa Conference League win against Rennes and will be assessed, as will James Maddison (back), who was restricted to the bench on Thursday night.

Wesley Fofana is hoping to feature for the first time this season next week after recovering from a broken leg and ankle ligament damage sustained in the summer.

Jamie Vardy (knee), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh/shoulder) are still out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Hutchinson, Swanson

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin, Thomas, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Barnes, Daka, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Lookman, Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Odunze, Soumare.