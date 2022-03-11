Emile Smith Rowe set for Arsenal return against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emile Smith Rowe set for Arsenal return against Leicester

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.39pm
Mikel Arteta expects to have Emile Smith Rowe return for the visit of Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta expects to have Emile Smith Rowe return for the visit of Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta expects to have Emile Smith Rowe available for the visit of Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Smith Rowe has not played since February 19 and missed his side’s win at Watford last weekend after he contracted Covid-19.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu will remain sidelined for the match and Arteta would not be drawn into a return date for the defender.

Ricardo Pereira is hoping to return to action for Leicester after missing the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Fellow defender James Justin returned from a similar injury in the midweek Europa Conference League win against Rennes and will be assessed, as will James Maddison (back), who was restricted to the bench on Thursday night.

Wesley Fofana is hoping to feature for the first time this season next week after recovering from a broken leg and ankle ligament damage sustained in the summer.

Jamie Vardy (knee), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh/shoulder) are still out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Hutchinson, Swanson

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Amartey, Soyuncu, Justin, Thomas, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Barnes, Daka, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Lookman, Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Odunze, Soumare.

