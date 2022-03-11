Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United hope to have players back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.41pm
Charlie Mulgrew is set to face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charlie Mulgrew is set to face his former club (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee United hope to have Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt back to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Tannadice on Monday.

Skipper Ryan Edwards is also expected to feature after suffering a broken nose against Hearts last weekend.

Peter Pawlett has been ruled out for the season after being booked in for Achilles surgery.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expects to have the same squad that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Livingston.

Midfielder David Turnbull should start training next week as he takes the next step in the recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since December.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines following a hamstring tear.

