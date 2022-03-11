Alex Hales pulls out of upcoming Indian Premier League citing ‘bubble fatigue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Hales pulls out of upcoming Indian Premier League citing ‘bubble fatigue’

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.57pm
Alex Hales was due to represent Kolkata Knight Riders (David Davies/PA)
Alex Hales was due to represent Kolkata Knight Riders (David Davies/PA)

Alex Hales cited “bubble fatigue” after announcing his withdrawal from this year’s Indian Premier League.

Hales was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of around £146,000 at last month’s auction for the 10-team event which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29, with Mumbai and Pune staging all group games.

But Hales is reluctant to spend another long spell in inhibitive environments, launched to safeguard against Covid-19 in the last couple of years, having done so for several months on the franchise Twenty20 circuit this winter.

The batter has therefore decided to follow the example of former England opening partner Jason Roy, who pulled out of representing Gujarat Titans for similar reasons. Roy is now taking a “short indefinite break” from cricket.

Hales, who has been replaced in the Knight Riders’ squad by Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, said in a statement on Twitter: “I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming IPL.

“Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for Covid myself in Australia, I don’t feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment.

“It wouldn’t be fair on the team or myself if I wasn’t able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue.

“I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has take on my mental well-being. I’ll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer.”

Hales, whose international career has comprised of 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20s, is widely regarded as one of the best short-form batters in England but he has been overlooked by the national team since being removed from the 2019 World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament following a positive recreational drugs test.

Speaking about Hales’ decision, Knight Riders chief executive and managing director Venky Mysore said on the franchise’s Twitter account: “We respect Alex Hales’ decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL.

“We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best.”

