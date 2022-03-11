Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta doubts for Chelsea’s game with Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta doubts for Chelsea’s game with Newcastle

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 7.11pm Updated: March 11 2022, 7.17pm
Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Chelsea’s game against Newcastle (John Walton/PA)
Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Chelsea's game against Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta are doubts for Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic missed Thursday’s 3-1 win at Norwich because of illness while Azpilicueta was withdrawn at half-time at Carrow Road because of stomach problems, leaving the pair’s involvement against the Magpies uncertain.

Reece James is expected to be unavailable because of the muscular leg strain that saw him miss out against the Canaries.

In-form Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is a doubt after missing Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton with a groin problem.

The Brazilian, like defender Fabian Schar, has been playing through discomfort, but was unable to play on the South Coast, while striker Allan Saint-Maximin was also absent through illness and both will be assessed.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who marked his first league start with the winning goal at St Mary’s Stadium, limped off late on with cramp, but is expected to be fit, unlike central defender Federico Fernandez (side strain), full-backs Kieran Tripper (fractured metatarsal) and Jamal Lewis (groin), midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf).

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Vale, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

