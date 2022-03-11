Elliott Nevitt’s late brace earns Tranmere victory over Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliott Nevitt’s late brace earns Tranmere victory over Mansfield

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.09pm
Elliott Nevitt scored twice for Tranmere (PA)
Substitute Elliott Nevitt was Tranmere’s hero as his two late strikes secured a 3-2 win against Sky Bet League Two play-off-chasing rivals Mansfield.

Nevitt bagged the winner deep into stoppage-time to consign Mansfield to a first defeat in 15 games, dating back to November.

Rovers went ahead inside five minutes when skipper Peter Clarke powered home a header from six yards after Calum MacDonald had nodded the ball back into the danger zone.

Mansfield’s Newcastle loanee Matty Longstaff saw an effort blocked, while at the other end Tom Davies was similarly denied.

The visitors produced a terrific one-touch move before Rhys Oates was denied from 12 yards by a smart save from Joe Murphy.

Oates was again thwarted by Murphy, before the visitors levelled seconds before the break when Longstaff slammed home Stephen McLaughlin’s cross from a tight angle.

Just before the hour mark Rovers’ Josh McPake fired an angled strike against a post.

Nevitt made it 2-1 to Rovers when he converted Lewis Warrington’s throughball, before Ollie Hawkins headed home Jamie Murphy’s corner in the second minute of time added on to level the scores.

But, not to be denied, Nevitt then drove superbly into the top corner to win the game three minutes later.

