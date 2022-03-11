Kilmarnock move top of Championship after easing to victory at 10-man Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock moved to the top of the cinch Championship after soaring to a 3-1 derby victory over 10-man Ayr at Somerset Park.

Derek McInnes’ men never looked back after a dream opening quarter-of-an-hour which started when Rory McKenzie slotted home the opener with just three minutes on the clock.

Oli Shaw pounced at the back post to fire home Killie’s second from a corner after 12 minutes and – on the quarter-hour mark – the visitors made it three when Jack Sanders headed home from another set-piece.

Ayr came close to reducing the deficit just before the half-hour mark when Markus Fjortoft had a strong shot tipped over the crossbar by Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

But Fjortoft was sent off moments later for hauling down Shaw, giving the hosts an impossible task to claw back the deficit.

Kerr McInroy did manage to get his side on the scoresheet before half-time as the hosts belatedly rallied, but the best chance of the second period fell to Shaw, who should have made it four.