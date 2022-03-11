Andy Carroll nets late equaliser as West Brom strike back for Huddersfield draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Carroll nets late equaliser as West Brom strike back for Huddersfield draw

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 10.25pm
Andy Carroll netted a late equaliser for West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Carroll scored a late equaliser as West Brom staged a comeback to spare the blushes of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and rescue a 2-2 Championship draw against promotion-chasing Huddersfield on Friday night.

Mistakes by Johnstone saw a brace from Danny Ward give Huddersfield a 2-0 lead but late goals in the last six minutes from former Town striker Karlan Grant and substitute Carroll earned Steve Bruce’s side an unlikely draw.

The point was enough to put Huddersfield into second place, at least until Saturday’s action.

Albion went close to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute but Alex Mowatt’s volley was palmed away by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls after Darnell Furlong’s cross was headed clear by Tom Lees.

The hosts kept the pressure on and Huddersfield did not help their cause when Nicholls made a wayward punch on the ball, but West Brom were unable to force the ball home before the goalkeeper gratefully collected.

The away side, who extended their unbeaten league run to 17 games, took a while to get going and when they did, Danel Sinani curled the ball well wide from 25 yards.

Huddersfield took a bizarre lead midway through the first half as Baggies goalkeeper Johnstone’s kick was charged down by Ward after a back pass from Kyle Bartley and the ball sailed into the empty net behind them.

Bartley twice came close to scoring an equaliser for the hosts before half-time, both from set-pieces.

First an overhead kick from the central defender whistled just over the crossbar when Huddersfield failed to clear Mowatt’s corner. Then he glanced just wide from Furlong’s long throw-in.

West Brom continued to press and also came close just after the restart when Taylor Gardner-Hickman drove an effort just wide from 25 yards.

Huddersfield responded with a close-range header from Lees that was pushed away by Johnstone after Ollie Turton crossed.

The hardworking Terriers lived up to their nickname by showing excellent movement and creating four further half-chances.

Ward sidefooted the ball wide on the run from Sorba Thomas’ cross, Lewis O’Brien’s angled drive was charged down by Johnstone, who then held Ollie Turton’s header.

Ward then failed to get proper contact from a cross on the break as Huddersfield continued to look the more likely winners.

The visitors appeared to seal the points when Ward tapped home to doub;le their lead – after Johnstone failed to hold O’Brien’s drive – after 74 minutes.

But the comeback started when Grant drove home a penalty after Thomas caught Mowatt with a high kick.

A minute later, Carroll glanced home Semi Ajayi’s deep cross to grab an unlikely point for the Baggies.

