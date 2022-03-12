Crawley century raises England hopes – look ahead to day five of the first Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley century raises England hopes – look ahead to day five of the first Test

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 4.33am Updated: March 12 2022, 7.31am
England will look to defy a placid pitch and push for victory in the first Test against the West Indies after a long-awaited century from Zak Crawley steered them away from danger (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England will look to defy a placid pitch and push for victory in the first Test against the West Indies after a long-awaited century from Zak Crawley steered them away from danger.

The tourists dominated the penultimate day in Antigua, turning a first-innings deficit of 64 into a sturdy lead of 153 on the back of a bumper partnership between Crawley and Joe Root.

The pair put on an unbroken 193, with Crawley ending a 19-month wait to follow-up his memorable 267 with 117 not out and Root scoring an effortless 84no.

At some stage they will need to decide when to time their declaration, but with a flat track that has so far refused to misbehave and an opposition who have already proved their resolve they will arrive on the final morning knowing the draw remains the favourite.

Doubts remain over Wood

Mark Wood could be a spectator after suffering an elbow injury in Antigua.
Mark Wood could be a spectator after suffering an elbow injury in Antigua (Jason O’Brien/PA)

How England would love to have a fit and firing Mark Wood at their disposal as they try and force a result. But he is nursing an elbow injury and was forced to pull out midway through the first innings. The picture is somewhat cloudy, with his friend and former Durham team-mate Steve Harmison telling talkSPORT Wood was “devastated” and casting doubt on his involvement in the rest of the series. The official word from the England camp is more equivocal, suggesting he is “working towards bowling in the second innings”.

Player to watch – Jack Leach

Given Wood’s likely absence, England seem set to ask spinner Jack Leach to take a heavy share of the bowling burden. In the first innings he got through 43.3 overs on his own as he held down an end with admirable control. This time the plan will be to rotate the available seamers and allow Leach to flex his attacking muscles. With runs on the board he should be able to bowl with aggressive fields and with attacking lines. If things happen in a hurry, he will be key.

View from the dressing room

England’s century-maker said his side would aim for victory by trying all day, regardless of what the pitch gives them.

Fortress Antigua

The West Indies have never lost to England in this corner of the Caribbean, a record dating back more than four decades and two different grounds. There have been four heavy home wins and five draws, and shutting out England again is a huge motivating factor.

  • 1981: Draw
  • 1986: Lost by 240 runs
  • 1990: Lost by an innings and 32 runs
  • 1994: Draw
  • 1998: Lost by an innings and 52 runs
  • 2004: Draw
  • 2009: Match abandoned and draw
  • 2015: Draw
  • 2019: Lost by 10 wickets.

