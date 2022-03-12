Norwich must Marsch to their own beat in Elland Road showdown – Dean Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Norwich must Marsch to their own beat in Elland Road showdown – Dean Smith

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.03am
Norwich head coach Dean Smith wants his side to concentrate on their own game against relegation rivals Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith wants his side to concentrate on their own game against relegation rivals Leeds (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich head coach Dean Smith wants his side fully focused on their own jobs at Leeds on Sunday, rather than worrying about what changes new boss Jesse Marsch will bring to Elland Road.

The Canaries head to West Yorkshire looking to build on some momentum from a spirited second-half display in the 3-1 defeat by Chelsea on Thursday night and breathe fresh life into fast-fading hopes of staying up.

Leeds, meanwhile, are aiming to halt a run of six straight league defeats which has left them just two points above the drop zone and seen American Marsch replace Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch has urged his men to be brave and keep faith with their own game plan – which looked less than cohesive when they were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa.

Smith knows no matter what tactics Marsch might decide to deploy, his squad must pay attention to delivering the required performance to head back to Norfolk with a positive result.

“He has only had two games in charge, so will be getting little messages across to the team in terms of what he needs,” Smith said.

“But the key for us is concentrating on ourselves rather than the opposition and making sure that we put in the kind of performance which we did in the second half against Chelsea.”

Smith added: “What is moving in the right direction is the quality of chances that we are creating and we should be taking more of those.”

Marsch felt his team played with an element of fear against Villa, as the Elland Road faithful got rather restless.

Smith believes Norwich must look to utilise any opportunity to crank up the pressure on the hosts.

“Their support is fantastic and it is a real tough place to go, but we have to silence them as much as we can,” the Canaries boss said.

“We can do that by keeping the ball, by playing in their half and by taking advantage of set-pieces as well.

“It is going to be a tough game, but they are on a losing run and confidence is such a big thing in football.

“The players will be following a game plan, but it has to be about us going forward, what we can do and how we can hurt the opposition.”

Smith started with a back five against Chelsea, who romped into a 2-0 lead in the opening 14 minutes.

Norwich switched formations again at half-time, with Milot Rashica one of those making an impact from the bench.

Teemu Pukki reduced the deficit from the penalty spot, before Kai Havertz settled any Chelsea nerves with a third goal in stoppage time.

Finland forward Pukki feels Norwich can take heart from their efforts after such a poor start.

“It is a big game on Sunday, so we need to take the self-confidence from the second half into that game,” Pukki said on the club website.

“I think we showed that we can play on this level and we have what it takes. We just need to do that for the 90 minutes on Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier