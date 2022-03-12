I feel prepared – Charlie McCann ready to make impact in Rangers first team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I feel prepared – Charlie McCann ready to make impact in Rangers first team

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.07am
Charlie McCann made his Rangers debut against Annan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Teenager Charlie McCann insists he feels ready to step into Rangers’ first team and make an impact.

The 19-year-old former Manchester United academy midfielder made his Gers debut as a substitute in the last round of the Scottish Cup away to Annan and is set to be involved in the squad again for Sunday’s quarter-final tie against Dundee at Dens Park.

McCann has been training with Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first team in recent months and believes he is equipped to shine whenever he is next given a chance to get on the pitch.

“I feel prepared for the first team,” he said. “The level you train at with the lads every day is top level and I’ve been lucky enough to experience that for two or three months now, and I think that will have prepared me really well. It gets you to a level where you can be competing to get in the squad.

“For me, it’s about keeping developing and improving and pushing to get in the squad when I can. The cup fixtures are great opportunities for that and I’ve got to thank the boss for giving me opportunities like this.

“I’m always getting feedback, always being told what I’m doing well and where I need to improve things to try and get to the next level. Every day in training the senior boys like Davo (Steven Davis) and Aaron Ramsey are always giving feedback as well. They’re always there to help.”

Coventry-born McCann, who this week pledged his international future to Northern Ireland despite also being eligible for Republic of Ireland, is thriving on the feelgood factor at Rangers as they stand on the brink of a Europa League quarter-final place following their 3-0 first-leg victory over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

“It’s a good buzz round the club at the minute,” he said. “When you see the first-team lads beating top teams in Europe, just to be around about in training is a great opportunity in itself. My plan in the future is to be involved in that.”

