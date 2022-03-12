Mikel Arteta echoes Arsene Wenger’s thoughts on importance of top four finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta echoes Arsene Wenger’s thoughts on importance of top four finish

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 12.19pm
Mikel Arteta called European football a "must" for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta called European football a “must” for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta echoed his former manager Arsene Wenger’s sentiments over the significance of securing a Champions League spot, calling European football a “must” for Arsenal.

Wenger famously described finishing in the top four as being like winning a trophy in 2012 and received widespread criticism.

However, since his departure in 2018, Arsenal have failed to finish in the top four and last season did not qualify for Europe for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Arteta stressed the importance of securing European football next season.

Arsenal have been on a strong run of form
Arsenal have been on a strong run of form (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think playing in European competitions is a must and that is what we are trying to do,” the Arsenal manager said.

“We want to get as quickly as possible back around the top teams in this competition.”

When asked about the comments made by his former manager, Arteta said: “With the experience that Arsene had of the game and the understanding he had, he probably anticipated this (that finishing in the top four would be like a trophy).

“He was very aware and probably anticipated that because you could see a lot of teams stopped playing Champions League every season.

“Whenever he said something, a lot of times it made a lot of sense.”

Arsenal host Leicester on Sunday and are unbeaten in the Premier League since a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

However, the Gunners will continue to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for the visit of the Foxes. The Japanese full-back has not featured since the 2-0 League Cup defeat to Liverpool and Arteta would not be drawn into a return date for the 23-year-old.

“He had a calf injury and after that he had a really quick recovery, we play him, maybe too quick I don’t know,” the Gunners boss said.

“He had a recurring injury there and then he felt it again one day when he was back in training with us so yes, disappointment because he has been really important.

“He played a lot of minutes, he played quality minutes and had a good contribution in the team and unfortunately now we cannot use him.”

When asked for a return date, he added: “I don’t know. He needs to be consistently training for a period [so] that we can minimise the risk of having another recurring injury in the same muscle because it would be something to worry about and we have to stay away from that.”

