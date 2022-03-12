Motherwell boss Graham Alexander not dwelling on league form ahead of cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander not dwelling on league form ahead of cup tie

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 1.31pm
Graham Alexander is focused on the future (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Graham Alexander is focused on the future (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander dismissed the significance of their league form ahead of a Scottish Cup tie between two teams who are struggling for points.

Motherwell and Hibernian have amassed just one win between them in 10 matches each since the winter break and both are battling with most of the league for a top-six place.

That sole league win came for Hibernian, who have drawn their last three games 0-0, and the two teams also played out a goalless draw at Fir Park on a windy January night.

But Alexander does not feel recent results will matter when the teams go head to head in Lanarkshire on Sunday.

“When we are flying and winning games and at the top end of the table, we are not getting overboard about it, we are not talking about the past games,” he said.

“When we have won three or four games on the bounce we don’t talk about those games on the bounce, we are talking about the next one.

“We are quite good at putting the past in the past and focusing on what’s in front of us. So that doesn’t change now.

“We have good characters and personalities in this squad. They want to win.

“That’s the one thing I would say from this period, that we have shown great spirit and fight to come back in a lot of those games, to either take a point or win through in the cups.

“We have been behind in all those games and we have had the spirit and togetherness to do that.

“A team that doesn’t care, doesn’t do that. We have a team and a squad that cares.

“We are going through a patch where things conspire against us but we can change that and that’s what we have to focus on.”

Motherwell had a good chance to get that elusive league win when they hosted Ross County and Dundee in their previous two matches but only took a point.

Alexander said: “We are all emotional after a game but once we get back to work our mood is generally pretty consistent whether we are winning or losing because we have to put the work in on the training pitch.

“That’s why we don’t get ahead of ourselves when we are winning because we know there will be difficult moments in the season and you have to face those with the same mentality that you have when you’re winning.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

