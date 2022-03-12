Inverness boost play-off hopes with commanding win over Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness boost play-off hopes with commanding win over Arbroath

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.03pm
Shane Sutherland opened the scoring for Inverness (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Inverness boosted their cinch Championship play-off hopes with a comfortable 3-0 home win over promotion rivals Arbroath.

Inverness went ahead after just four minutes as Arbroath failed to clear a corner and Shane Sutherland poked the ball home.

The home side stretched their lead six minutes later as a break down the right saw David Carson set up Reece McAlear, who scored from the edge of the area.

Michael McKenna went close for Arbroath with 19 minutes on the clock as his 20-yard shot came back off the post.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, who was shown a yellow card in the first half, was sent to the stands five minutes into the second period.

Inverness added a third after 68 minutes when Billy McKay added a low finish inside the box to Sutherland’s pass to wrap up the win as the visitors suffered only a fourth loss in 29 games.

