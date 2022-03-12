Ben Garrity’s brace helps Port Vale to comfortable win over Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Garrity’s brace helps Port Vale to comfortable win over Crawley

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.03pm
Ben Garrity scored twice (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Garrity scored twice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Garrity scored twice as Port Vale came from behind to beat Crawley 4-1.

The midfielder cancelled out the Reds’ early opener and, after David Worrall gave the Valiants a half-time lead, Garrity drilled in the third. Connor Hall sealed an emphatic victory just after the hour mark.

Crawley were handed a ninth-minute lead when Nathan Smith scored an unfortunate own goal. After goalkeeper Aidan Stone had saved from Ludwig Francillette at a corner, a frantic scramble saw an attempted clearance hit Smith and rebound over the line.

The hosts drew level in the 25th minute through Garrity. Tom Pett chipped a neat lob over the defence and Garrity beat keeper Glenn Morris to the ball before rolling it into an empty net.

It got better for the Valiants after 38 minutes when James Wilson sent the ball across the face of goal to give Worrall a simple tap-in.

Crawley almost got back on level terms just before the break but Stone superbly saved Kwesi Appiah’s first-time volley.

And Garrity stretched the lead six minutes into the second half. Jamie Proctor flicked on a long ball and Garrity kept a cool head to send a fine first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Hall completed Crawley’s miserable afternoon with Vale’s fourth. Harry Charsley was denied by a last-ditch tackle, but the ball fell kindly for Hall and he slammed home from six yards.

