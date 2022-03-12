Strong second half sees Colchester past 10-man Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strong second half sees Colchester past 10-man Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.07pm
Noah Chilvers scored twice for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Noah Chilvers bagged a brace as a dominant second-half performance saw Colchester come from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at 10-man Scunthorpe.

The bottom-of-the-table Iron had gone in front courtesy of Joe Nuttall’s close-range finish in the 11th minute, and were good value for their lead.

But the game turned following home full-back Luke Matheson’s sending-off 10 minutes before half-time for a second yellow card, with the Us given a much-needed confidence boost.

The visitors dominated after the break and drew level when Chilvers charged three-quarters of the length of the field and found the far corner in the 61st minute.

Six minutes later and the Us were in front, with goalkeeper Rory Watson – who had earlier denied Chilvers, Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu and Freddie Sears – helpless as Owura Edwards slotted home following a clever one-two.

Although in complete control, Chilvers headed in a third Colchester goal to make the points safe with 76 minutes gone after Watson had again done well to save from Sears.

Scunthorpe hit both the bar and the foot of a post in a late spell of pressure but never looked like stopping the visitors from making it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and putting further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

