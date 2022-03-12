Wycombe and Rotherham draw a blank at Adams Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wycombe and Rotherham draw a blank at Adams Park

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.11pm
Rotherham boss Paul Warne had to settle for a draw at Wycombe (PA)
Rotherham boss Paul Warne had to settle for a draw at Wycombe (PA)

Rotherham remain four points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a drab 0-0 draw by play-off-chasing Wycombe at Adams Park.

Although fellow promotion contenders MK Dons and Wigan drew against each other, the Chairboys have now fallen three points behind the top six.

Wycombe had two good chances in the early stages, as Jason McCarthy’s effort was beaten away by Josh Vickers before Sam Vokes flicked over a header from close range.

Top scorer Michael Smith then threatened for Rotherham when his header from Daniel Barlaser’s free kick needed to be tipped over by Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale.

There was then a big opportunity for the hosts in first-half stoppage time when Vokes stabbed wide after Ryan Tafazolli helped Joe Jacobson’s free-kick back into his path.

The best chance of a poor second half came when Anthony Stewart headed Daryl Horgan’s cross into the side-netting, as a disappointing encounter finished goalless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier