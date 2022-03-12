Hull fail to take their chances in dull draw against lacklustre Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull fail to take their chances in dull draw against lacklustre Birmingham

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.15pm
Birmingham’s Lyle Taylor battles with Hull’s Sean McLoughlin (Nigel French/PA)
Hull only had themselves to blame for failing to put lacklustre Birmingham to the sword in a 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s.

Hull forced Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge into two important saves from Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves, while Tom Eaves missed a sitter.

Birmingham’s only threats were lobs from Juninho Bacuna and Tahith Chong at either end of the second half, but both were comfortably held by Matt Ingram.

The visitors looked the more dangerous team for the first half hour and could have been ahead after 20 seconds.

Lewis-Potter got in behind Birmingham’s defence racing down the left to be presented with a one-on-one with Etheridge.

But the forward took an extra touch, driving himself even wider, and eventually his angled shot was blocked by the left leg of Etheridge.

Hull threatened again when Lewis-Potter teed up Greg Docherty 20 yards out but the midfielder’s low drive was deflected inches wide off Marc Roberts.

The visitors briefly appealed for a penalty when Eaves – making his 100th appearance for the Tigers – went down in a tussle with Roberts from George Honeyman’s cross, but referee Michael Salisbury waved play on.

Birmingham took a while to come into the game as an attacking force.

When they did, captain Gary Gardner looped a header comfortably over the bar from Roberts’ cross after climbing above Hull skipper Richard Smallwood.

Blues went closest to breaking the deadlock in the 39th minute.

Gardner flicked on Jordan Graham’s corner and Lyle Taylor diverted the ball goalwards only for goalkeeper Ingram to flip the ball away and Lewis-Potter hacked off the line.

Blues attempted to take a spectacular lead within 20 seconds of the restart, but Bacuna’s long-range lob was held by Ingram.

But Hull were again not ruthless enough in front of goal as another chance went begging.

Eaves opted to take a touch in front of goal rather than shoot from point-blank range and his shot was deflected the side-netting after Honeyman’s pull back.

The visitors remained on top and Blues had Etheridge to thank after the keeper darted off his line to deny clean-through Greaves.

Birmingham had little to show for their attacking efforts and a careless attempt by substitute Ryan Woods, which he sliced high and wide, summed up their afternoon in front of goal.

Then came Chong’s lob after he controlled Kristian Pedersen’s deep cross at the far post.

Defences were on top and in the end Hull will be disappointed they did not come away with three points, given they had the better chances.

