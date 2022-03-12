Richie Wellens starts Orient reign with goalless draw at Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient’s winless run extended to 14 games as Richie Wellens’ first game in charge ended goalless at Hartlepool.

Neither side could break the deadlock, with Orient’s Ruel Sotirou and Pools forward Joe White having the best chances.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the early stages and came close to an opener when Hartlepool were unable to clear their lines, allowing Sotirou to burst forward and have a shot from distance which flew over the crossbar.

White provided Pools with one of their first chances just after the half-hour, cutting in from the edge of the box, but his effort was wide.

Orient started the second half brightly and came close two minutes in when Hector Kyprianou tried to stab home from close range but Neill Byrne blocked.

A good move from the hosts then saw Omar Bogle in plenty of space on the right of the box but goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was able to make a comfortable save to his right.

Pools started to get back into the game and Vigouroux was tested again, saving Marcus Carver’s header before Jamie Sterry’s menacing cross was cleared.