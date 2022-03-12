Callum O’Hare bags brace as Coventry claim comeback win over Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum O’Hare bags brace as Coventry claim comeback win over Sheffield United

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.19pm
Callum O’Hare scored a brace in Coventry’s win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Callum O'Hare scored a brace in Coventry's win (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Callum O’Hare’s first career brace kept Coventry’s play-off hopes alive following a blistering 4-1 Championship comeback victory against Sheffield United at the CBS Arena.

Sander Berge opened the scoring for the Blades before Viktor Gyokeres’ equaliser in the first half, but it was O’Hare who completed the turnaround with two goals in seven second-half minutes.

The Sky Blues compounded United’s misery when O’Hare squared for Matty Godden to tap home Coventry’s fourth and complete a brilliant comeback.

Paul Heckingbottom had lost just two of his 16 league games in charge prior to the Blades’ trip to the West Midlands, but the defeat left United eight points off the top two, whilst Coventry closed the gap to the top six to three points.

The home side were without both manager Mark Robins and assistant Adi Viveash after positive Covid-19 tests on the morning of the match, so first-team coach Dennis Lawrence took charge with O’Hare recalled to the starting line-up for his 100th start for the Sky Blues and Fankaty Dabo returned from suspension.

The Blades were forced into two changes as Conor Hourihane replaced the injured John Fleck, whilst 19-year-old Kyron Gordon was handed just his second league start in defence in place of Ben Davies.

The away side were ahead after a quarter of an hour when Billy Sharp’s shot flashed across goal, before the returning Hourihane hoisted a cross to the back post which was met by the towering Norway international Berge to power his header into the top corner.

But before the 4,000 travelling Blades fans’ celebrations had finished, the Sky Blues had equalised through a Scandinavian of their own.

Jack Robinson misjudged a hopeful punt forward and Sweden striker Gyokeres found himself through on goal before keeping his cool to slot the ball magnificently past Wes Foderingham after 20 minutes.

Referee Jeremy Simpson presented Hourihane with a chance to score after adjudging former Blade Simon Moore to have picked up a back-pass, while Gustavo Hamer was thwarted by Foderingham when put through on goal following some brilliant interplay between O’Hare and Jamie Alen.

Coventry took the lead for the first time seven minutes after the break when Gyokeres broke down the right.

His effort was pushed onto the post by former Rangers’ goalkeeper Foderingham, but O’Hare got the better of the Blades stopper to bundle home his second goal of the season.

Michael Rose almost doubled the Sky Blues’ lead when he hit the post from a corner, but it was Gyokeres who turned from scorer to provider, feeding O’Hare who took one touch before rolling his classy finish past Foderingham into the bottom corner.

The rout was complete after 68 minutes when Ian Maatsen’s magical footwork evaded a crowd of defenders on the edge of the box, slipping in O’Hare to square for Godden to tap home his first goal in almost two months after appendix surgery.

