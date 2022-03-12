Mark Hughes claims first win as Bradford manager at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Hughes claims first win as Bradford manager at Forest Green

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.19pm
Mark Hughes guided Bradford to victory at Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes collected his first victory as Bradford boss in a 2-0 win at 10-man league leaders Forest Green.

Bradford defender Luke Hendrie had to clear a Dan Sweeney header off his line in the 24th minute with Alex Bass beaten, but the goalkeeper did well to palm over a Nicky Cadden effort three minutes after the break.

Callum Cooke then drilled in his third goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 64th minute, before Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card with 13 minutes to play.

And the hosts’ misery was complete when striker Andy Cook raced in on goal to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net after Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee had gone upfield for a 95th-minute corner.

The result saw City ended a five-game losing streak in the former Wales manager’s third game in charge, while Forest Green are now without a win in six matches.

