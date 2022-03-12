Mark Hughes claims first win as Bradford manager at Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes collected his first victory as Bradford boss in a 2-0 win at 10-man league leaders Forest Green.

Bradford defender Luke Hendrie had to clear a Dan Sweeney header off his line in the 24th minute with Alex Bass beaten, but the goalkeeper did well to palm over a Nicky Cadden effort three minutes after the break.

Callum Cooke then drilled in his third goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 64th minute, before Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card with 13 minutes to play.

And the hosts’ misery was complete when striker Andy Cook raced in on goal to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net after Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee had gone upfield for a 95th-minute corner.

The result saw City ended a five-game losing streak in the former Wales manager’s third game in charge, while Forest Green are now without a win in six matches.