Macaulay Gillesphey nets rare goal as Plymouth win at Bolton

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.21pm
Macaulay Gillesphey scored the winner for Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth ended a 55-year wait for league success at Bolton as Macaulay Gillesphey’s goal earned the promotion-chasing visitors a vital 1-0 Sky Bet League One win.

Defender Gillesphey’s first English league goal since netting for Carlisle in March 2016 was a 43rd-minute header from Jordan Houghton’s corner.

Skipper Joe Edwards nearly doubled sixth-placed Argyle’s lead after 53 minutes but was denied by opposite number Ricardo Santos’ goalline clearance.

Wanderers, whose own play-off push has been derailed by two successive winless home games, did their best to capitalise on the let-off.

Elias Kachunga, introduced as a substitute moments earlier, contrived to head against the foot of Michael Cooper’s post from close range.

Fellow replacement Amadou Bakayoko was also frustrated by Cooper in his efforts to draw Ian Evatt’s side level.

Plymouth, FA Cup winners at the UniBol Stadium in November 2019, were constantly under the cosh in the latter stages though Ryan Hardie was denied his side’s second by goalkeeper James Trafford in the dying seconds.

Wanderers snatched a late equaliser against Morecambe in midweek but a second defeat in four games leaves their top six ambitions hanging by a thread.

