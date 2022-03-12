Saido Berahino scores hat-trick as Sheffield Wednesday put six past Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saido Berahino scored a hat-trick as Sheffield Wednesday swept aside Cambridge 6-0 to boost their hopes of making the play-offs.

It was a dominant display from the hosts who spurned further chances in front of goal while Cambridge rarely threatened to score.

The game was only six minutes old when Lloyd Jones, attempting to cut out Lee Gregory’s low cross, turned the ball into his own net to open the scoring.

Barry Bannan added a second goal in the 10th minute with a superb strike from 25 yards.

Berahino made it 3-0 in the 37th minute with a shot on the turn which Dimitar Mitov got a hand to but could not keep out.

Four minutes before the break, Berahino scored again, turning in the loose ball from close range after Gregory’s effort had been saved.

Berahino turned provider early in the second half, finding George Byers who beat Mitov with ease.

Berahino completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, receiving the ball from Jack Hunt before firing past Mitov from inside the area.