Millwall and Middlesbrough battle to goalless draw at the Den

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millwall and Middlesbrough battle to goalless draw at the Den

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.23pm
Marcus Tavernier came closest for the visitors side (PA)
Marcus Tavernier came closest for the visitors side (PA)

Promotion hopefuls Millwall and Middlesbrough cancelled each other out in a hard-fought goalless draw at the Den.

Both sides struck the crossbar, with Marcus Tavernier firing an early free-kick against the woodwork for Boro and Murray Wallace looping a second-half header against the bar for Millwall.

However, neither side was able to make a breakthrough, meaning they both remain outside the play-off positions in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Middlesbrough went into the game looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s thrashing at Sheffield United and Chris Wilder’s side almost made the ideal start after just six minutes.

Tavernier’s 25-yard free-kick flew past Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, but the ball rattled against the crossbar, with Matt Crooks heading the rebound wide.

Tavernier was at the heart of a bright start from the visitors, but while the midfielder released Folarin Balogun behind the opposition defence, the Arsenal loanee was snuffed out by two Millwall defenders as he looked to round Bialkowski.

Millwall’s ‘keeper was called into action again midway through the first half, gathering a driven free-kick from Paddy McNair as Middlesbrough carried the greater goal threat before the break.

Millwall saw plenty of the ball in the opening 45 minutes but their passing moves tended to break down before they were able to test Joe Lumley.

Their best first-half moment came to nothing shortly before the interval, with a well-positioned Benik Afobe unable to control Danny McNamara’s cross in the box.

The Lions went much closer five minutes into the second half, matching their opponents by also hitting the crossbar.

Wallace outjumped the Boro defence to meet a corner from the left-hand side, but his header thumped against the bar before rebounding to safety.

Millwall played with greater intensity in the second half, and Scott Malone should have done better on the hour mark when Afobe’s attempted overhead kick fell kindly for him in the area, only for his poor control to enable Lumley to seize possession.

Lumley made a brilliant save a couple of minutes later, throwing himself to his right to claw away Jake Cooper’s goal-bound header from a corner, before Bialkowski was called into action at the other end to block Aaron Connolly’s driven strike after Jonny Howson’s free-kick flashed across the Millwall six-yard box.

The final chance of the game went Millwall’s way, but while Afobe turned neatly inside Dael Fry to create space in the area, his curled effort flew over the crossbar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier