Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson spark Bristol Rovers with superb goals

Brilliant first-half goals from Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson set play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers on course for a 3-0 win over Harrogate at the Memorial Stadium.

Having been second best for the first half-hour, the home side struck twice in thrilling fashion before the break, Collins finding the top corner with a 25-yard drive to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Six minutes later on-loan Newcastle youngster Anderson produced a mazy dribble into the Harrogate box, taking on several defenders before shooting low past Mark Oxley.

Collins then wrapped up the points when he made it 3-0 with his second of the match in the 55th minute, coolly chipping over Oxley after intercepting a poor pass from Rory McArdle.

Harrogate failed to make the most of early pressure, which saw Rovers’ former Town goalkeeper James Belshaw save from Brahima Diarra, later forced off by a first-half injury, and Warren Burrell.

Rovers boss Joey Barton earned a yellow card for dissent to the fourth official, but saw his side control the second half and emerge comfortable winners.

Both sides missed late chances, with Oxley saving well from Rovers substitute Harvey Saunders.