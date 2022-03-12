Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson spark Bristol Rovers with superb goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson spark Bristol Rovers with superb goals

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.23pm
Aaron Collins scored twice for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins scored twice for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)

Brilliant first-half goals from Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson set play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers on course for a 3-0 win over Harrogate at the Memorial Stadium.

Having been second best for the first half-hour, the home side struck twice in thrilling fashion before the break, Collins finding the top corner with a 25-yard drive to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Six minutes later on-loan Newcastle youngster Anderson produced a mazy dribble into the Harrogate box, taking on several defenders before shooting low past Mark Oxley.

Collins then wrapped up the points when he made it 3-0 with his second of the match in the 55th minute, coolly chipping over Oxley after intercepting a poor pass from Rory McArdle.

Harrogate failed to make the most of early pressure, which saw Rovers’ former Town goalkeeper James Belshaw save from Brahima Diarra, later forced off by a first-half injury, and Warren Burrell.

Rovers boss Joey Barton earned a yellow card for dissent to the fourth official, but saw his side control the second half and emerge comfortable winners.

Both sides missed late chances, with Oxley saving well from Rovers substitute Harvey Saunders.

