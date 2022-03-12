Oumar Niasse strikes twice as Burton stage stunning comeback to beat Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oumar Niasse strikes twice as Burton stage stunning comeback to beat Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.27pm
Oumar Niasse struck twice in Burton’s comeback (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two goals from former Everton striker Oumar Niasse helped Burton stage a stunning comeback from two goals down to grab a crucial three points in a 3-2 win against struggling Fleetwood.

Both sides came into the game in poor form but it was injury-hit Fleetwood that looked the more purposeful early on, Ged Garner with the first of two efforts to see Ben Garratt dive full length to deny him in an early sign of intent from the visitors.

Fleetwood nudged in front on 18 minutes when a free kick was launched into the Burton box and, in a ruck of bodies, the ball bounced off Burton defender Deji Oshilaja and looped in.

Albion looked for a response and Jonny Smith thudded an effort from a tight angle against the post on 25 minutes but Burton struggled to break down a resolute Town defence.

Substitute Dan Butterworth scored with his first touch, prodding home Cian Hayes’ cross less than a minute after coming on in the second half.

But Niasse halved Albion’s arrears quickly with a close-range header after Albion had hit the bar for a third time to give the hosts some momentum.

Garratt made two crucial saves to deny Butterworth before Burton substitute Louis Moult scored within two minutes of coming on, swivelling inside the box to fire home.

The comeback was complete when Niasse calmly dinked a neat finish beyond former Albion keeper Kieran O’Hara in the 90th minute to deepen Fleetwood’s relegation fears.

