Cameron Brannagan’s late penalty lifts Oxford to victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.29pm
Cameron Brannagan scored from the spot (Nigel French/PA)
Cameron Brannagan’s late penalty secured Oxford a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Karl Robinson’s play-off chasing U’s have now won five of their last six games.

On-song Matty Taylor bagged his 21st goal of the season before Oxford’s lead was cancelled out by Ryan Bowman’s first since Boxing Day.

But Brannagan struck with just eight minutes to go as the visitors closed the gap on the top two.

Taylor was on hand to slot home in the 11th minute as Gavin Whyte’s strike was deflected into his path.

Simon Eastwood pulled off some fine saves to ensure a first-half lead.

First he kept out Luke Leahy’s header before an even better save to deny Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

But Eastwood’s resistance was finally broken on the hour mark as Bowman’s first-time effort took him to double figures for the season.

Matt Pennington saw his header saved as Steve Cotterill’s Shrews pushed for a winner.

But Elliott Bennett felled Ryan Williams in the box and Brannagan made no mistake from 12 yards to secure a vital late win.

