Black Cats leave it late before seeing off Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Black Cats leave it late before seeing off Crewe

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.29pm
Sunderland’s Dan Neil opened the scoring in the win over Crewe (PA)
Sunderland’s Dan Neil opened the scoring in the win over Crewe (PA)

Sunderland scored two goals in the last six minutes to seal three crucial points in the hunt for a top-six place, as Crewe were beaten 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

The Railwaymen had proved stubborn opponents for 84 minutes at the Stadium of Light but Dan Neil scored a stunning first-time finish from the edge of the area, before fellow substitute Patrick Roberts added gloss to the scoreline four minutes later.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of the second-half chances until that point, with Chris Long twice unable to capitalise on slack defending from Sunderland.

Alex Neil’s side had dominated possession throughout but there was only shot on target until the late flourish; with Ross Stewart’s near-post header from a corner comfortably saved by Dave Richards.

Crewe, happy to defend deep, found it too comfortable to deal with Sunderland’s often direct approach.

It was a pattern that continued deep into the second half and the game looked to be drifting to a stalemate until Neil intervened.

The contest broke open and the hosts capitalised when Jack Clarke released Roberts, who took one touch before firing past Richards from inside the box.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier