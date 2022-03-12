Black Cats leave it late before seeing off Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland scored two goals in the last six minutes to seal three crucial points in the hunt for a top-six place, as Crewe were beaten 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

The Railwaymen had proved stubborn opponents for 84 minutes at the Stadium of Light but Dan Neil scored a stunning first-time finish from the edge of the area, before fellow substitute Patrick Roberts added gloss to the scoreline four minutes later.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of the second-half chances until that point, with Chris Long twice unable to capitalise on slack defending from Sunderland.

Alex Neil’s side had dominated possession throughout but there was only shot on target until the late flourish; with Ross Stewart’s near-post header from a corner comfortably saved by Dave Richards.

Crewe, happy to defend deep, found it too comfortable to deal with Sunderland’s often direct approach.

It was a pattern that continued deep into the second half and the game looked to be drifting to a stalemate until Neil intervened.

The contest broke open and the hosts capitalised when Jack Clarke released Roberts, who took one touch before firing past Richards from inside the box.