Cheltenham ease to victory to put pressure on relegation-threatened Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cheltenham ease to victory to put pressure on relegation-threatened Morecambe

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.29pm
Callum Wright scored Cheltenham’s second goal (Ashley Western/PA)
Callum Wright scored Cheltenham’s second goal (Ashley Western/PA)

Cheltenham returned to winning ways as they took the spoils to add to Morecambe’s relegation fears with a 3-1 League One victory at the Mazuma stadium.

A game of few opportunities came to life a minute before the break when Robins’ midfielder Liam Sercombe tried his luck from 25 yards out with a speculative right-footed effort that took a wicked deflection to loop over Trevor Carson and into the roof of the Shrimps’ goal.

Cheltenham scored a second two minutes into the second half when Elliot Bonds’ shot on the turn was well saved by Carson but Callum Wright was there to score from three yards out.

Morecambe almost produced a quickfire response with Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor and Cole Stockton all seeing goal-bound shots blocked before Greg Leigh made it 2-1 after 52 minutes with a close-range finish from Stockton’s cross.

Two minutes later, Morecambe were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty when Dylan Connolly was upended by Charlie Raglan.

At the other end, Carson made a stunning save to tip Matty Blair’s close-range effort clear before Owen Evans saved smartly from Stockton’s 69th-minute shot that was heading for the bottom right-hand corner.

Cheltenham sealed the points with Alfie May scoring his 21st goal of the season 10 minutes from time when unmarked at the far post after Sercombe scuffed his shot.

The defeat extended Morecambe winless league streak to 10 games as they slipped down a spot to 22nd in the table, with the away side edging into 13th following their win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier