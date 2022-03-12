Ten-man Lincoln secure hard-earned victory over Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Lincoln secure hard-earned victory over Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.31pm
Lewis Fiorini scored the opening goal for Lincoln (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ten-man Lincoln hung on to secure a hard-earned 2-0 victory at struggling AFC Wimbledon who are now without a win in 18 matches.

Lewis Fiorini went close early on for the visitors when his crisp shot was saved well by Nik Tzanev.

The Dons responded when Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright superbly saved Lee Brown’s well-hit shot.

Lincoln then went ahead seven minutes before the break when the impressive Fiorini found space on the edge of the box before curling his shot home sweetly.

John Marquis also saw a header saved by Tzanev as the visitors looked in control in the run-up to half-time.

Tzanev was called upon again after the restart, and he did well to keep out Tom Hopper’s header.

The Dons replied with Ayoub Assal and Zach Robinson threatening a leveller before Lincoln were reduced to 10 when Brooke Norton-Cuffy was red-carded following an off-the-ball clash with Brown.

Teddy Bishop tapped home Lincoln’s second in the 84th minute after Marquis charged down Tzanev’s clearance.

