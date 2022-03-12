Ten-man Lincoln secure hard-earned victory over Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Lincoln hung on to secure a hard-earned 2-0 victory at struggling AFC Wimbledon who are now without a win in 18 matches.

Lewis Fiorini went close early on for the visitors when his crisp shot was saved well by Nik Tzanev.

The Dons responded when Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright superbly saved Lee Brown’s well-hit shot.

Lincoln then went ahead seven minutes before the break when the impressive Fiorini found space on the edge of the box before curling his shot home sweetly.

John Marquis also saw a header saved by Tzanev as the visitors looked in control in the run-up to half-time.

Tzanev was called upon again after the restart, and he did well to keep out Tom Hopper’s header.

The Dons replied with Ayoub Assal and Zach Robinson threatening a leveller before Lincoln were reduced to 10 when Brooke Norton-Cuffy was red-carded following an off-the-ball clash with Brown.

Teddy Bishop tapped home Lincoln’s second in the 84th minute after Marquis charged down Tzanev’s clearance.