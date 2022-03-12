Conor Wilkinson penalty puts dent in Sutton’s promotion bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Wilkinson’s first-half penalty dented Sutton’s promotion bid and continued Walsall’s revival under Michael Flynn.

United slipped to seventh with defeat as Wilkinson’s spot-kick made it 11 points out of 18 for the Saddlers since Flynn took over.

The decisive goal arrived on 33 minutes as Joe Kizzi barged Wilkinson over in the area and the Saddlers striker slammed home straight down the middle.

Sutton lost three players to injury before half-time – goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis in the warm-up then Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman in the first half.

Their best chance of the first 45 minutes saw Beautyman’s goalbound shot, from a Kizzi knockdown, blocked by Wilkinson soon after Walsall’s opener.

Sutton’s stand-in stopper Stuart Nelson lived dangerously at the start of the second half as Wilkinson blocked a clearance only for Coby Rowe’s sliding tackle to deny the forward a tap-in.

Wilkinson forced a smart near-post save from Nelson just after the hour before Richie Bennett wasted Sutton’s best chance to salvage a point, heading wide from Enzio Boldewijn’s deep cross.