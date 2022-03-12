Conor Wilkinson penalty puts dent in Sutton’s promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Wilkinson penalty puts dent in Sutton’s promotion bid

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.33pm
Conor Wilkinson (PA)
Conor Wilkinson (PA)

Conor Wilkinson’s first-half penalty dented Sutton’s promotion bid and continued Walsall’s revival under Michael Flynn.

United slipped to seventh with defeat as Wilkinson’s spot-kick made it 11 points out of 18 for the Saddlers since Flynn took over.

The decisive goal arrived on 33 minutes as Joe Kizzi barged Wilkinson over in the area and the Saddlers striker slammed home straight down the middle.

Sutton lost three players to injury before half-time – goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis in the warm-up then Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman in the first half.

Their best chance of the first 45 minutes saw Beautyman’s goalbound shot, from a Kizzi knockdown, blocked by Wilkinson soon after Walsall’s opener.

Sutton’s stand-in stopper Stuart Nelson lived dangerously at the start of the second half as Wilkinson blocked a clearance only for Coby Rowe’s sliding tackle to deny the forward a tap-in.

Wilkinson forced a smart near-post save from Nelson just after the hour before Richie Bennett wasted Sutton’s best chance to salvage a point, heading wide from Enzio Boldewijn’s deep cross.

